Heartbreak over neglected horses

Police and an animal charity are investigating after 59 horses were found abandoned in Highclere.

The latest rescue of eight horses on January 18 comes after 26 horses were seized in one go from fields in the village in October.

Now, the RSPCA and Hampshire constabulary have issued a plea for help and are encouraging anyone who knows more to get in touch.

RSPCA Inspector Jan Edwards said: “It’s been heartbreaking to see so many horses in desperate need.

“[The] horses are now getting the care and rehabilitation they deserve.

“We will always investigate cases of animal welfare reported to us, and do all we can to protect and secure the welfare of the animals involved, but we rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in these situations.”

The charity is saying there is now an equine crisis and has launched a fundraising appeal to tackle the issue.

It says there has been an enormous increase in the number of horses coming into its care – with almost three a day being rescued.

Chief Inspector Kerry Gabriel said: “For several years now we as a charity have been picking up the pieces of the equine crisis, with our inspectors being called out to sick, injured, neglected or cruelly treated horses every single day. And despite our best efforts the crisis is not getting any better.

“For many of the horses, being rescued is just the beginning of a long road to recovery, and it can take many months for us to rehabilitate them to a point where they can be rehomed. We desperately need the public’s help.”

The impact of the recession, over breeding, the high costs of vet bills and falling prices for horses have all contributed to the crisis, which has also seen a distressing number of dead horses dumped.

Sergeant Andrew Williams, from Hampshire Constabulary country watch, said: “While we are pleased to work in conjunction with the RSPCA and World Horse Welfare to give these horses a better life, the priority remains in finding those responsible for allowing them to get in this condition.”

If you can help, call 0300 123 8018.