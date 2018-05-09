Heat the winner in multi-events contest

Basingstoke & Mid Hants Athletics Club struggled in the bank holiday sun on the south coast to beat their personal bests in the Hampshire championships.

Caius Joseph was the top scorer at the Hampshire Multi-Events Championship in Portsmouth on Monday

Caius took gold medal in the U20 men competition with 2996 points from his five events: long jump, javelin, 200m, discuss and 1500m.

Malachi Gair came third for U20 men with a personal best in the discuss.

In the senior men’s competition, John Dickinson won gold with Joshua Strudwick in second, while guest competitor Ryan Bonifas scored well with 2616 points.

Linda van der Wel won gold in the senior women’s competition, which included long jump, high jump, hurdles, shot and 800m.

Emily Cornwall came first in the U20 with silver for Hannah Reed.

In the U15s, Iona Irvine just missed out on a medal in fourth place with Ellen Townsend close behind in fifth.

Lauren Sawyers finished sixth in the U13s but achieved a PB in the high jump clearing 1.29m.

Poppy and Thea Gair won their second consecutive family trophy while Millie Coleman was the club’s sole competitor in the U11 Quad Kid Championship finishing fifth overall from a field of 14 athletes.