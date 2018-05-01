hello my name is Chris, thank you for joining me

A global campaign to get hospital staff to introduce themselves to patients made its way to Basingstoke last month.

International healthcare campaigner Chris Pointon visited Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital to introduce the #hellomynameis campaign.

The idea of the campaign is to highlight the importance of staff introducing themselves to patients.

Chris founded the campaign alongside his wife, Dr Kate Granger, who passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer five years earlier.

While in hospital, Kate saw life through the eyes of a patient and was shocked that not everyone looking after her introduced themselves before delivering care.

She and Chris decided to start the #hellomynameis campaign to raise awareness of the issue and encourage healthcare staff to introduce themselves to patients at the start of every interaction.

The campaign has been a huge success, being adopted by hospitals across the world, and Chris is keeping it alive.

Staff at Royal Hampshire County Hospital, in Winchester, and Andover War Memorial Hospital watched Chris speak about his life with Kate via a live video stream.

Chris said: “I enjoyed my visit to Hampshire Hospitals and would like to say a big thank you to everyone who supported me by coming along to hear me talk, either in person or via the video link.

“Thank you to all of the staff at the Trust for doing what they do every day and for supporting our campaign.

“I’m more than halfway through my global tour now and it is going really well.

“Doing this was something Kate and I talked about and it’s great to know that I’m doing something she would have wanted me to do, while continuing to spread the word and tell our story.”

Donna Green, chief nurse at Hampshire Hospitals, said: “It was a huge honour to welcome Chris to Hampshire Hospitals and hear his amazing and inspiring story.

“I know he has had a profound effect on many of the people who heard him speak.”

Donna added the Trust is committed to making sure staff introduce themselves to each patient.