Help children in Basingstoke to learn vital first aid skills

Potential youth leaders in Basingstoke are being asked to spend one evening a week helping teach children potentially lifesaving first aid skills.

St John Ambulance is relaunching its Badger programme, aimed at children aged seven to 10 who meet weekly during term time.

The children work towards earning their bronze, silver and Super Badger awards, as well as collecting certificates and badges to wear on their uniforms.

The charity is also on the lookout for youth leaders who can train the youngsters.

District youth lead David Lygo said: “We are not asking people to give huge amounts of their time, just one evening a week can make so much of a difference.

“Learning first aid is an important thing at any time of life but teaching children equips them to be the difference between a life lost and a life saved from a young age.

“It also builds their confidence, teaches them new skills and puts something back into the community.”

Anyone wanting to find out more about becoming a youth leader can contact David Lygo on 07854 253478.

Details on signing up to be a Badger can be found at sja.org.uk, or call 08700 104950.