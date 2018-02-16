Help community centre to prosper in the future

A £760,000 community centre opened its doors over the weekend.

Visitors had the chance to check out the new facilities at Beggarwood on Saturday, which include a community café and spacious rooms for get togethers.

The launch event at Broadmere Road, Basingstoke, comes after significant funding from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and developers’ contributions.

The facility will be used by community groups and residents of all ages – whether it’s for a class, an event or just a chat with friends over cakes and a cup of tea.

People will also be able to book the new facility for a range of activities or events such as birthday parties.

Borough councillor Simon Bound said: “The opening of this wonderful new centre is a real cause for celebration for the community in Beggarwood.

“I hope as many people as possible will enjoy making full use of the facilities and take it from strength to strength.”

Volunteers are now being sought to help manage the centre, which will be run by the association on a daily basis.

Cllr Bound added: “I would urge anybody who is interested in having their say on how the facility is managed to become a trustee or volunteer to help to ensure that the centre continues to prosper in the years ahead.”

Hatch Warren and Beggarwood Community Association aims to make the modern centre in Beggarwood Park the true heart of the community.

To volunteer as a trustee, contact Hatch Warren and Beggarwood Community Association on office@hatchwarren.org