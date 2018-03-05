Helping Little Kickers to sparkle in Malawi

A Hook-based football coach travelled from Hart in Hampshire to the ‘warm heart of Africa’ to help children in the poorest country in the world.
Daniel Brownlie, joint manager of Hartley Wintney FC, and Jenn Phillbrook covered more than 7,600 miles on their journey to Malawai last month for Little Kickers, which runs pre-school football academies.
Little Kickers partnered with charity Sparkle Malawai to lead teachers on an intensive training course qualifying them to coach their 200+ students.
Daniel said: “It’s genuinely one of the happiest places I’ve ever been.
“The security of those walls at Sparkle creates the perfect atmosphere for children to develop, create and have fun.
“Sadly, what goes on beyond those walls will melt the hardest of hearts.
“We’re so happy that our classes are making a difference to the lives of children here, but there is so much more that needs to be done.”
Jenn said she was “blown away” by the quality of teaching at Sparkle as the teachers also “believe that children learn best while having fun”.
Insufficient energy supply, high illiteracy levels and HIV and AIDS pandemics are among the long list of problems Malawai faces, with one in 14 children dying before reaching the age of five.