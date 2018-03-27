Helping the community to thrive

Winklebury residents’ vision for the long-term regeneration of their community was outlined to council members last week.

Community action group members discussed the group’s detailed vision for how residents want to see the area develop and flourish to make Winklebury a better place to live.

The group outlined key points of the community plan, published late last year following consultation with residents in the area, setting out a series of actions to work towards when it met representatives from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, Hampshire County Council, housing association VIVID and architects on March 20.

Borough councillor Terri Reid said: “The council has listened to the local community and their vision for the area and we really want to take the local residents on this journey of regeneration with them.

“This process won’t happen in isolation and with developments nearby, including Manydown, we need to make sure there are close links so that the community gets the greatest benefit.”

Chair of Winklebury Community Action Group Wendy Moore said: “We are encouraged that all the partners are willing to take into consideration the concerns of Winklebury residents whilst planning the regeneration of the community.

“We look forward to meeting them again as their plans develop to make Winklebury an even better place to live.”

Further drop-in sessions, open to all residents, will take place over the summer and autumn.

Leader of Hampshire County Council Councillor Roy Perry said: “Engaging with members of the community and listening to their views on how they think Winklebury could be regenerated is key to shaping the plans, including the elements which are most needed such as schooling and housing.

“The regeneration of Winklebury is another important example of how Hampshire County Council, in partnership with the borough council can help communities in Basingstoke continue to thrive now and into the future.”

Director of New Business and Development at VIVID Mike Shepherd said it was “good to talk directly to members of the Community Action Group” and are exploring their options.