Helping to make a real change

Warm-hearted people of all ages served up cups of chocolate, staged a play and generously gave their time to help support those sleeping on the streets.

Schools and companies across Basingstoke and Deane have helped support the Real Change, Not Loose Change campaign, and have so far raised more than £11,600 of a £16,000 target.

The campaign, run by the Social Inclusion Partnership (SIP) provides night shelter at local churches where homeless people can sleep in a bed, enjoy a hot meal and find support.

Donations will also pay for a third day of opening at the Camrose Centre and safe storage for rough sleepers’ personal possessions.

In a bid to do their bit for the cause, children from Fairfields Primary School raised more than £120 by serving hot chocolate to parents and children.

The Year One to Six pupils wanted to do something positive to help and the school council decided a fundraising hot chocolate sale was the best idea as ‘everybody likes chocolate’.

Deputy head Vicky Hopkins said: “We are very proud of the compassionate efforts made by our pupils and hope that their donation will help local homeless people this Christmas.”

Last month, Hampshire homebuilder Vivid Homes donated £1,000 to the campaign.

Youngsters at Oakley Infant School also helped by raising £525 in donations from their nativity play.

Council engineer Shirley Keer organised a carol concert. The mum-of-two spent some time in her youth sleeping in freezing cold doorways and squats, not knowing where her next meal was coming from and reduced to begging for cash.

Cllr Terri Reid, chair of SIP and the deputy leader of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, said: “I encourage everyone to show their support by donating time, money or items, however small, as an alternative to giving directly to people on the streets.”

To donate, visit www.spacehive.com/real-change-basingstoke-2017.