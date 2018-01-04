Herd slip up in busy period

There was sweet revenge for Basingstoke Bison as they retaliated after Saturday’s home loss to Peterborough Phantoms with a 4-3 away victory against the same opponents.

Monday’s win returned the Herd to the top of NIHL South1, having surrendered top spot to the Phantoms in a 2-1 reverse two days prior.

That and a 6-4 home league win against Bracknell Bees on December 23 bookended what was a testing festive period for Doug Sheppard’s side.

Bison crashed out of the National Cup before the turn of the year following back-to-back defeats to Swindon Wildcats on Boxing Day (6-4) and the following day (4-3 OT) [overtime win].

Sheppard said afterwards: “We knew we had a tiny mathematical chance at qualification and it was a must win game on Boxing Day.

“On home ice [the next game] we played a lot better and credit has to go to our fans who created such a brilliant atmosphere for us to play in.

“We knew in terms of progression in the competition that it was now a nothing game with the tiny chance of qualification having gone the night before but it was a vital game for me to try new combinations of players in different situations.”

The title chasers followed the cup disappointment up with just their second league defeat of the season on Saturday, extending their Christmas losing run to three.

Ivan Antonov (34 minutes) gave Bison the lead in the second period but Peterborough fought back for the win, with Glenn Billing (41) and Darius Pliskauskas (56) scoring.

That cranked up the pressure at Monday’s fixture. Fans enjoyed another tight game, and this time the Herd were victorious.

Goals from Hallam Wilson (9) and Kurt Reynolds (18) gave Bison a 2-1 lead at the end of the first period, extending the lead through Dan Davies on 25 minutes.

Phantoms immediately hit back through Ales Padelek but ‘Stoke enjoyed a two-goal cushion heading into the final period thanks to Antonov’s 34th minute strike.

Pliskauskas netted in the 46th minute but Bison were able to hold out for the win.

Basingstoke are at home to the Telford Tigers in their final National Cup tie on Saturday before travelling to Bracknell Bees on Sunday in the league.