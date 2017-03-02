Heroic tale

The incredible story of how a plane load of people survived after it landed in the Hudson River will be screened at The Phoenix Theatre and Arts Centre in Bordon on Wednesday, March 15,

Starring Tom Hanks, Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney and directed by Clint Eastwood, ‘Sully’, tells the tale of pilot Chesley Sullenberger, who successfully executed an emergency water landing after the plane he was piloting collided with a flock of geese, disabling both engines in January 2009.

After the incident, the 65-year-old became a national hero.

The movie starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £5.50.