Hey you, don’t watch that, watch this…

Music legend and comedian Suggs McPherson is to bring his new show, What A King Cnut to The Anvil on Wednesday 7 February at 7.30pm.

Known for being the lead singer of the popular SKA band Madness, due to huge popular demand after his first tour My Life Story, Suggs is back on the road again.

His first show was the story about how he rose to fame. Following on chronologically, What a King Cnut is paved to be the surprises that awaited him when he did.

It’s safe to say McPherson’s career in entertaining has been hugely varied over the years.

Vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace. Nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics. Watching his underpants fall to Earth on Bowie’s driveway. Things have gone a little surreal since the Madness frontman was a 12-year-old in shorts on the tough streets of North London.

With many strings to his bow, McPherson has published books, been a radio presenter for the BBC working with the likes of Bob Monkhouse and Phil Cornwell, and appeared in a number of films and television programmes including Rambo: First Blood Part II, The Tall Guy, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Fame is a tightrope and Suggs has fallen off many times. But, for all the near death experiences, he takes great solace in holding on.

Tickets for Suggs are £30.50 (includes £2 booking fee). For more information or for tickets, call the Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.