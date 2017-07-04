Highclere has new star role

HIGHCLERE Castle has been viewed everywhere from Papa New Guinea to Poland thanks to its starring role as the fictional Downton Abbey in the ITV drama of the same name.

The early 1900s period drama starring Hugh Bonneville and Maggie Smith is one the of most highly-rated shows of its kind and has been watched in 250 territories around the world.

International Trade Minister Mark Garnier said: “The UK has produced some of the most successful TV content which is enjoyed globally by millions of people.

“Our TV exports continue to go from strength to strength and Downton Abbey is leading the charge, with fans now watching the lives of Lady Mary and the Earl of Grantham in 250 territories.

“Across the world, viewers are tuning into much-loved British TV shows.”

Highclere, in the north of the Basingstoke and Deane Borough, is set to be seen by even more people across the globe beause Downton Abbey is playing a prominent role in the Government’s GREAT Britain campaign.

As part of the campaign, an exhibition has been launched that will taken on a tour of cities around the wold.

It is being used not only to showcase the best Britain has in front and behind the camera but also to attract overseas visitors, who visit set locations like Highclere and boost local economies in seeking out the ‘Downton experience’.

The exhibition will also showcase costumes alongside never-seen-before footage.

Michael Edelstein, president of NBCUniversal International Studios, which produced Downton, said: “We are thrilled that Downton Abbey can live on in a way that few TV series could ever dream of, and in this unique way, the exhibition continues that extraordinary legacy.

“It is the first ever immersive experience that invites visitors to step into the authentic world of the award winning and global TV phenomenon.

“We are very excited and privileged to unveil this exhibition in Singapore before touring the exhibition to major cities around the world over the coming years.”

The latest figures show international exports of British TV programmes to overseas markets have risen to £1.3 billion, 10 per cent up on the previous year.