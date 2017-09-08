Higher standards needed on new-build homes, says MP

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller has called for higher standards on new-build houses during a debate in parliament last week.

Speaking in the Westminster Hall debate last Tuesday, Mrs Miller said changes in the UK house building market hadn’t been reflected in how it is being regulated.

She therefore called for a new homes ombudsman to be established to ensure that any widespread problems encountered by home buyers are resolved quickly.

This is alongside a review of warranties being offered, looking at sound insulation regulations, and increasing the supply of housing for disabled and elderly people.

Mrs Miller said: “There has been a fundamental change in the house building market in this country which has not been reflected in fundamental changes to the way this market is regulated.

“Most homes are now built by a handful, five or six major developers and now more than ever new home buyers rely on the government to make sure that those well-designed homes are well built too.

“We have to make sure that new design actually works in practice.”

Last week’s debate was looking into the design of new-build houses and updating regulations for future developments.

It comes at a time when thousands of new homes are being built in Basingstoke and Deane.

In his response, housing minister Alok Sharma said he would consider a homeowners ombudsman, and look at ways to improve the satisfaction rates of buyers with new-builds, which currently sits at 84 per cent.