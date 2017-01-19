Hike in weekly nursing home fees approved by county council

Nearly 200 elderly residents in care homes run by Hampshire County Council are due to be affected by a 16 per cent increase in fees.

The standard weekly rate for nursing care for older people in the homes currently stands at £574.28 each week, although only 16 per cent of residents pay the full amount themselves.

And while an assessment will still remain to decide how much, if anything, people contribute to funding their care, the price of nursing care will increase by £91.84 to £666.12 a week by next April.

This change to the full standard rate was agreed by the county council on Tuesday, in a bid to save the authority £800,000 towards its £43.1million savings target by 2018/19.

Two Basingstoke nursing homes will be affected by the changes, due to Oakridge House, in Jefferson Road, and Hindson House, in Winklebury, both being owned by the council.

But executive member for adult social care, Cllr Liz Fairhurst, feels that the revised rate will “more closely reflect the actual cost of delivering care”.

She said: “The increase to care home fees only applies to residents who have been financially assessed as being able to pay the full weekly rate charged by the county council.

“We will ensure that each resident and their family or representatives will have the opportunity to fully understand the impact on their individual circumstances.

“The majority of people living in the county council’s own nursing or residential care homes will continue to either receive their care for free, or partially contribute to the cost.”

In total 187 people could be affected by the hike, which will firstly see the price of nursing care for older people increase to £635.46 a week by this October.

Residential care for those suffering from dementia will also see a staggered increase of £89.60 to £649.60 by next April, while the lowest price for care for the elderly will go up £82.88 to £601.09 a week.

The latest change follows the council’s decision last October to start charging around 12,000 people across Hampshire for adult social care received in their homes.

And Tuesday also saw Cllr Fairhurst approve an increase of 60p per meal for those receiving Meals on Wheels countywide.

She added: “The price increase reflects our wish to ensure Meals on Wheels remains an affordable option for vulnerable Hampshire residents, while helping us to meet the cost of maintaining the service.”