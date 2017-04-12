HIP new show coming to Bordon Phoenix

Critically acclaimed at the 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, HIP is for baby-boomers, counter-culture junkies, hippies, libertarians, activists, squatters, archivists, historians, mothers and daughters, real life story lovers and adventurers – to name a few.

An interactive theatre show by Jolie Booth, producer of the award-winning Backstage in Biscuit Land… A squatter makes her way up to a long-forgotten flat above a shop in the centre of Brighton. A flat full of someone else’s past.

A women’s hip bone lies on the side, amongst diaries, letters and clutter. In a tale of addiction, sexuality, mortality, choices and enlightenment, she embarks on a journey to discover how one might avoid dying alone, and losing one’s hip bone in the process.

Based around found objects, this semi-autobiographical one woman show starts by introducing you to a flat caught between two timelines and personalities: the home of Anne Clarke during ‘70s bohemian Brighton, and a squat established by Jolie in 2002.

HIP transports the audience, in this extra-live performance, to a cosy living room with hypnotic OHP, cushions, incense, tequila and nibbles. Jolie’s soothing and passionate storytelling interweaves Annie’s real letters and diaries with vestiges from her own life, to reveal an immediate and clear association.

Jolie’s first novel The Girl Who’ll Rule the World was published by the King’s Men Press in 2016.

HIP is programmed as part of Rob’s Theatre Club which aims to bring ground-breaking, challenging, and high-quality theatre shows to our audiences.

Extremely funny yet painfully sad, the production will steal your attention from start to finish.

The show takes places on Friday, April 21 at the Phoenix Arts centre at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £11 for adults and £10 for concessions.

To book tickets, call The Phoenix on 01420 472664 or email info@phoenixarts.co.uk.