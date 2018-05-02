History book beckons for class of 17/18

Hartley Wintney faced the biggest game in their history last night as they battled it out with AFC Dunstable for a place in the Evo-Stik South East play-off final.
The winners take on the victors of Hayes and Yeading’s clash with Cambridge City, which also took place after we went to press last night, on bank holiday Monday.
The Row finished fourth in the table in an impressive debut season in the eighth tier after losing 4-3 at home to Aylesbury United in their final league game.
Hartley enjoyed home advantage against Dunstable as they finished higher in the division. Should they win, they will only benefit from home advantage in the final if Cambridge win away at Hayes and Yeading.
There was little riding on the final game of the season and, before kick off, Paul Hodges was awarded the Hartley Wintney Supporters’ Player of the Year award.
A bumper crowd of 231 saw Hartley start brightly and they had four early chances, Nic Ciardini, Hodges (twice) and Jack French all going close.
It was the visitors though who broke the deadlock against the run of play on 34 minutes.
Jeanmal Prosper made good progress down the right and his cross found Sonny French who fired home from the edge of the box.
Jack French bundled the ball over the line for Hartley on the stroke of half time to make sure the sides went in level at the break.
In an all-action second half the visitors were first to settle and took the lead on 50 minutes, Aaron Berry striking home off the post from 18 yards.
It was 2-2 on 76 minutes when Hodges scored from close range.
The visiting Ducks refused to give up and took the lead for the third time two minutes later when Ben Seaton headed in the fifth goal of the game.
Aylesbury made the game safe when Berry tried his luck from 30 yards with three minutes to go.
There was still time for James Tennant to pull a Hartley goal back in the 90th minute.
It mattered little and the Row were quick to turn their focus to last night’s game.