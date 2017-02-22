History group wins National Lottery funding

Hook Local History Group members have celebrated the club’s 30th anniversary with a massive funding boost.

The Heritage Lottery Fund has presented the group with a £21,000 grant to fund a 21-month project aimed at engaging with the community to discover and protect their local history for future generations.

Led by volunteers from the history group and the Hook community, the project will focus on digitising the current paper archives, running a finds day, a photographic competition and a series of talks on the area’s history.

These findings will then be collated to produce memory sticks of professional materials for distributions to local clubs, societies and schools, with the project enabling people from the community to learn new skills and use the latest equipment to digitise current paper archives.

Training will also include looking at the origins of Hook back to Roman times, an archiving workshop arranged with the Hampshire Records office, basic photography skills and presentations through the ages on the development of Hook.

Commenting on the award, group chairman Nick Maslin said: “We are particularly thrilled to have received the support of the Heritage Lottery Fund in our 30th year.

“We are confident the project, through this National Lottery support, will ensure that Hook’s local history is preserved and made available for current and future generations to enjoy.”