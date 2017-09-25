Hitchin prove too much for Basingstoke

Basingstoke Town have slipped down to 12th in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier League table following a 2-1 defeat away at Hitchin Town on Saturday.

The hosts claimed only their second win of the season, while it marks the Dragons’ second league defeat in a row.

Dan Collier scored Basingstoke’s goal late on as they attempted to mount a comeback, but Hitchin held on to claim the three points.

It was a scrappy start to Saturday’s game, with Basingstoke’s Dan Bayliss and Shane Hollamby both seeing their headers go wide, while Hitchin’s Charlie Smith narrowly missed with his shot.

The home side managed to take the lead on 25 minutes following an error from Basingstoke goalkeeper Colm McAdden.

He failed to collect the ball and Elliot Bailey was able to intercept and set up Jonny McNamara to score.

Just before the break Basingstoke had a chance to equalise, but Sam Deadfield’s deflected touch from Ashleigh Artwell’s low ball was gathered up by a diving Michael Johnson.

McNamara pushed to add to his tally after the break, but it would be team-mate Callum Donnelly who scored Hitchin’s second on 65 minutes as he volleyed home.

Basingstoke piled on the pressure as they tried to get back into the match, and Collier was able to reduce the arrears with seven minutes to go after hammering home powerfully from just outside the area.

Moments later Hitchin had the ball in the back of the net for a third time after Trey Charles netted with a close range header, but it was disallowed by the referee for a foul on McAdden.

But it didn’t matter in the end as Hitchin held on for the victory.

Basingstoke will be looking for a return to form in the league tomorrow evening as they hit the road again to face Weymouth.