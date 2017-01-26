Hockey cash to train nurses to be tattooists at Basingstoke hospital

Women who have undergone breast reconstruction surgery at Basingstoke hospital are set to benefit from the generosity of the town’s sporting fans.

A total of £4,500 has been donated to the hospital’s breast unit to train nurses to be able to use tattoo equipment to draw permanent replacement nipples for women.

The valuable funds were raised through a Hockey Hugs for Cancer ice hockey match between Basingstoke Bison and Basingstoke Buffalo, which featured several stars from the past and present.

Last April’s showpiece packed out the Basingstoke Arena, and helped raise more than £14,000 in total, with organisers Sandra Leary and husband Bob choosing to give something back to the unit that helped them.

Sandra has received treatment for breast cancer at the hospital on two separate occasions, and thanked the nurses at the unit for helping her through her “darkest hour”.

She said: “I hope that training nurses to do these tattoos can make a real difference to women going through breast cancer.

“I have been involved in ice hockey for years, and the whole thing just mushroomed.

“People came from all over the country, and more people who couldn’t come donated money.

“It was just an amazing night.”

The unit has also benefitted with a new television for the waiting area, business card for the nurses, lymphodema equipment, and plain bags that allow patients to carry their information discretely.

And clinical matron for breast service, Sandy Lyford, was quick to thank Sandra, Bob, and co for their help.

She said: “Our patients will really benefit from this.

“Not everybody feels comfortable going to a tattoo parlour, and they appreciate the option to get a tattoo done discreetly and in the unit by one of our nurses.

“We are finding that there is a growing demand for this treatment, which is currently carried out by doctors, and we have a long waiting list.

“Giving nurses the training they need to draw the tattoos will ensure that patients receive treatment sooner.”

The rest of the cash from the Hockey Hugs for Cancer match was also split between Basingstoke hospital’s oncology department, and charity Chemogiftbags.