Home form helps ‘Stoke as poor away form continues

Basingstoke Town’s indifferent campaign continued to stutter with a narrow defeat and a draw coming from the two latest games.
Terry Brown’s travelsick side have suffered eight successive defeats on the road added to by Frome who claimed all three points with their first attack of the game.
Mitchell Page’s first goal of the season on seven minutes proved to be the winner in a heavily wind-affected match.
The forward did well to react quickly to a loose ball and, as he reached the ball with his back to goal, he was able to swivel and drill a right foot shot low into the corner from 12 yards out.
Both goalkeepers had to make crucial saves and Kyle Phillips had to be alert to keep out Sam Argent as the Dragons enjoyed some early pressure.
Frome, who were winless in three league games prior to this clash, moved into the ascendancy but failed to extend their lead despite the best efforts of Jake Jackson (twice), Ollie Knight, Jon Davies and Page.
At half time it seemed inconceivable that the score would remain the same after 90 minutes and, with the full force of Storm Brian behind them, Basingstoke created two early second half chances.
Jack McKnight shot well wide from a good position before Argent lacked the conviction to beat Phillips with a sidefooted effort.
The chances continued to flow for both sides and a Davies strike and a Marcus Mapstone volley kept the pressure up on Colm McAdden in Town’s goal.
At the other end Phillips made an impressive save with his legs to deny substitute Sam Smart who looked certain to score with the away side’s best chance of the match.
Basingstoke looked the more likely to score in the final stages but, despite attack after attack, they couldn’t find an equaliser and the game ended 1-0.
‘Stoke are a different side at home and were 18 minutes from making it six league wins in a row at the Camrose against Dorchester on Tuesday.
It looked business as usual when the hosts took a first half lead, although it took a helping hand from the opposition as the ball ricocheted off Ross Carmichael and into the net.
But Aaron Rodriguez fired past McAdden in the 72nd minute to earn the visitors a share of the points.
The pair meet again on Saturday but in Dorchester for the FA Trophy first qualifying round.