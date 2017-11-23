Home loss sends Row tumbling out of play-off places

There will be no weekend game for Hartley Wintney as their wait to discover their FA Trophy third qualifying round opponents continues.
The Row were due to visit either Farnborough or Banbury United on Saturday but will now have to wait until then to find out their next round opposition.
They will play the victors on Tuesday, meaning their home league match against Ashford Town has been postponed.
Evo-Stik Southern Premier sides Farnborough and Banbury played out a 3-3 draw at Farnborough on November 11 but the replay in Oxfordshire three days later was postponed when visiting players got stuck in traffic.
The Row slipped out of the Evo-Stik South East play-offs – the tier below next week’s opponents – following a 2-1 home defeat against automatic promotion hopefuls Cambridge City on Saturday.
Hartley struggled to get the better of two giant and experienced City centre backs, but fashioned a chance for Jack French. The former Fleet Town man’s parting shot brought a good save from Niall Conroy in the City goal.
But it was the visitors who had more luck at the other end.
Tom Knowles gave Cambridge the lead from the spot shortly after when a Hartley defender handled the ball.
The hosts responded well and on 28 minutes a shot from distance from French forced Conroy into a save.
The Row went on to have a good spell and put the City defence under pressure.
Although they failed to create much, their efforts were rewarded two minutes before half time when Rowan Vine stuck a deflected volley into the top corner.
However, City pressure told in the second period and the winner came on 54 minutes when the unmarked Mason Spence powered his header home.
The Row, who slipped from fourth to seventh following Tuesday’s matches, had the chance to reclaim their play-off spot when they travelled to Aylesbury United last night (Wednesday).
After Tuesday’s FA Trophy game, Hartley return to league action with a trip to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on December 2.