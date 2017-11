Home loss sends Row tumbling out of play-off places

Recent Tweets

Netminder Dean Skinns recorded his 11th shut out of the season as Basingstoke Bison moved up to second spot after a… https://t.co/1J3mvWXNm1

Justin Rose’s torrid finish on the final day of the European Tour season at the DP World Tour Championship crowned… https://t.co/sKU05S01wj

Basingstoke Town surrendered their impressive home record on Saturday, as table toppers King’s Lynn became the firs… https://t.co/sHRcIxpNbD