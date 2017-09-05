Home-owners in Basingstoke struggling to sell

More than a third of houses for sale in Basingstoke had the asking price reduced in August – almost double the number of six months ago.

Research by online estate agent HouseSimple.com found a noticeable rise in price-cutting for homes in London commuter towns between February and August this year.

In Basingstoke, 19.1 per cent of 324 house listings had the asking price cut in February, but this rose to 35.6 per cent for 494 listings in August.

Only Reading saw a bigger increase than Basingstoke, with all of the top five locations on the list being in the London commuter belt. Winchester was sixth.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “The London commuter belt has seen a property price boom over the past decade.

“As a result, the gap between property prices in many of the commuter towns and prices in central London has narrowed, meaning anyone looking in some of the most popular commuter towns may now find properties aren’t any more affordable.

“This is putting pressure on local markets, as buyers may be starting to look further afield for value for money.”