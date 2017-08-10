Home Secretary opens new £10m policing centre

Basingstoke’s multi-million pound Police Investigation Centre (PIC) has been officially opened.

The £10m facility in Jay’s Close on the Viables Business Park was officially opened by Home Secretary Amber Rudd last Thursday and will serve the policing area of northern Hampshire.

Ms Rudd said: “Police officers and staff in Hampshire and across the country do a fantastic job keeping us all safe.

“Crimes traditionally measured by the independent survey for England and Wales have fallen by more than a third since 2010.”

She added: “I am really pleased to open the new investigation centre in Basingstoke because by having modern facilities in the right locations means more officers’ time is spent where it matters most – on the frontline, doing vital work to reduce crime in our communities.”

The PIC provides modern facilities and a central investigative function, featuring 36 custody cells and will accommodate more than 350 staff.

By integrating an investigation hub and custody suite, it is hoped it will drive more efficient and effective working for police officers and staff, especially around the investigation of detainees.

It forms part of police and crime commissioner Michael Lane’s estates strategy to meet future policing outcomes across the county and joins a similar facility in Southampton, with a further one to be built in Portsmouth.

Before Ms Rudd unveiled a plaque to mark the opening of the building, Mr Lane said: “I am delighted that the Home Secretary saw first-hand why we all think the opening of this building is a cause of celebration, recognising the delivery of a building that serves our communities through excellent design, build and function.

“It provides the best of professional working environments supporting police staff and victims, witnesses and our partners; as well as creating opportunities for savings through efficiency.”

He added: “This state of the art building has been designed to meet both current and future policing needs.

“It reflects our desire to be innovative and forward-looking about the demands of modern buildings and the outcomes that design can help deliver.

“My promise is to keep us all safer.

“This building is an important contribution to delivering on that ambition.”