Homeless can enjoy a hot shower after Camrose Centre upgrade

A new wet room to allow homeless people to have a hot shower has been opened in Basingstoke town centre following successful fundraising efforts.

The space has been added to the Camrose Centre, based at Glebe Hall in Elbow Corner, after more than £20,000 was collected from Basingstoke Voluntary Action’s Real Change Not Loose Change campaign.

As well as the new wet room, the money also allows the centre to open for an extra day a week.

Camrose Centre trustee Mike Browning said: “The community support we have received has allowed us to focus on providing immediate help to street homeless people and vulnerable people recovering from or at risk of losing their homes.

“Camrose has a track record of improving the lives of local people – it makes a tangible difference to hundreds of people each year and has helped many people transform their lives.”

The centre opens from 10am to 2pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays and offers homeless people a self-service breakfast and a hot lunch.

Users can also relax at the centre and get advice from staff on housing, employment and drug and alcohol issues, as well as take advantage of the new wet room.

Basingstoke Voluntary Action ran the campaign on behalf of the Social Inclusion Partnership, with support from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

Terri Reid, deputy leader of the borough council, said: “This is a real outcome delivering real change for people in difficulty, and this has been funded by local people who responded with such commitment and compassion to the campaign.

“This means better facilities at the Camrose Centre for people who need it, and better and more frequent access to the support and care provided there.”

The centre also welcomes donations of easily prepared food and snacks, adult clothing and toiletries. Contact the centre on 01256 327858.