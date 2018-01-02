Honoured for acts of bravery

Inspiring tales of bravery from Hampshire police and members of the public were celebrated at an awards ceremony last month.

The county’s chief constable’s awards ceremony took place in Netley, recognising those who have shown great courage and goodwill to those most in need.

Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said: “It has been humbling to hear so many examples of how our officers and members of the public have shown such compassion to those in desperate need.

“Without hesitation they made sure they did everything they could to save lives, sometimes putting themselves in danger by doing so.”

During the ceremony, the chief constable presented the Congratulations awards to PC Kristin McMahon, who worked on a long-running investigation into child sex offences.

After a lengthy investigation led by PC McMahon, Andrew Garvey, of Farnham, pleaded guilty and was jailed for five years in October 2016.

The Royal Humane society awards were awarded to PC Neal Skinner, Sgt Andrew Laverick, PC Steven Males, PC Trevor Peckham and PC Helen Dowling.

While on shift, PC Skinner had jumped off Langstone Bridge into icy cold waters after a man fell in.

Joined by Sgt Laverick, the two officers had tried their best to persuade the man to come down from the railings.

PCs Males, Peckham and Dowling were also commended for taking swift action, by forcing entry into a man’s house who was found hanging from the stairway.

The man regained consciousness and they gave first aid until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital.

Members of the public also took vital steps to help others in life or death situations – Christopher Rice was one of many.

While driving along the M3, at junction 12 northbound, in June 2016, Mr Rice pulled over when he noticed a man sat on the wrong side of the railings on the overpass.

He proceeded to climb over the barrier and sat next to the distressed man, who said that he wanted to end his life.

Mr Rice spent time talking to the young man and eventually persuaded him to move to the other side of the barrier, where they waited for police.