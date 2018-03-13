Honoured for ground-breaking work

Award-winning Basingstoke College of Technology is top of the class as the House of Lords names it in the Edtech50.

The announcement means the college is one of only three nationally in the Edtech50, which celebrates people, products and projects that are making a difference in the sector.

Principal Anthony Bravo said: “I am hugely proud that BCoT’s ground breaking work has been recognised by Edtech UK.

“Education technology is one of the fastest growing sectors in this country and it is challenging the face of today’s classrooms.

“In a digital centric world BCoT is leading the way in how colleges can embrace and harness the very latest technologies to remodel their teaching and learning.

“In turn our students progress, not only with a first class technical qualification, but with the digital skills very much demanded by universities and employers alike.”

The college also took top honours in the Times Education Supplement FE awards recently.

Judges praised the college for its “strategic approach to the use of technology across the curriculum”.