Honoured for service to the community

A 78-year-old RAF veteran has been recognised by the Queen for his years of service and commitment to the community of Basingstoke.

Percy Iles, from Sherfield-on-Loddon, has been honoured with the Order of the British Empire (BEM) in this year’s New Year Honours list.

He was one of 318 medallists to receive the BEM across the UK, in the list published on December 30.

Percy, better known as Pip, was in the RAF for 28 years and then continued to work with RAF veterans in a variety of community roles.

In 2016, Mr Iles was also honoured with a mayoral award for his work with the Royal Air Forces Association Basingstoke and the Royal British Legion, providing care and support for serving members and veterans.

Nearly 30 people from Hampshire were honoured, including from Southampton, Winchester, Alton and Romsey.