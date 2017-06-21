Hook and Hartley Wintney both move up to second

Hook and Newnham Basics are up to second in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League after beating Rowledge by 39 runs on Saturday.

Josh Buckingham was Hook’s big hitter as he scored 60 from 64 balls, while Matt Love’s 29 also helped them get off to a good start. A 38 from Nicholas Willcock was the best of the rest as Hook were all out for 244.

For a period it looked as if Rowledge might overhaul their total, with Tom Treble getting a century.

But having reached 196-5 Rowledge crumbled, and after Treble was finally caught they found themselves on 199-8 with a lot of work to do.

And they couldn’t last much longer after that, with the final two wickets coming shortly after that to end all out for 205.

Elsewhere, Hartley Wintney have also gone second as they moved up the Division Two table following a one wicket win against Totton and Eling.

Totton batted first and got all their best scores early in the innings, including a half century from Mark Mbofana.

Having reached 186-4 they then fell to an all out total of 211.

Hartley Wintney did it the other way round, as their first four batters were gone for just 47. But Jamie Teale (47), Will Ross (50) and Rhys Batcup (35) managed to turn the tide as Wintney reached 203-9.

It was Batcup at the end who was able to get the final runs Wintney needed to take the win as they finished on 213-9 with three overs remaining.