Horses found abandoned and neglected in field

Nearly 30 horses are in care after they were found abandoned in a Hampshire village.

Police executed a search warrant after concerns were raised about the welfare of 26 horses.

None of the horses seized in Highclere were microchipped, making it harder to track down who was responsible for them.

After the warrant was carried out on October 12, RSPCA operational superintendent Lee Hopgood said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who has any information regarding these horses and urge them to contact the RSPCA.

“We also urge people to seriously think about the commitment involved in caring for horses as this sadly happens far too often.”

The horses have now been removed from the site and are in boarding facilities where they are getting the care they need.

The rehoming of the horses was made possible by collaboration between several charities, including Redwings Horse Sanctuary and World Horse Welfare.

Julie Harding, senior field officer at Redwings Horse Sanctuary, said: “This is sadly another example of an owner not taking responsibility for or meeting the needs of their horses – indeed in this case choosing to abandon without water or forage.

“As a result many of the horses were in very poor condition, which was very upsetting to see.”

World Horse Welfare field officer, Sarah Smith, said: “It has been really distressing to see these vulnerable horses abandoned in this way.”

If you can help, contact the RSPCA inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.