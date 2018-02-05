Hospital panto reaches new heights

Hospital staff raised more than £4,500 as they performed their own pantomime for charity.

Staff at Hampshire Hospitals NHS foundation trust wowed their audience as they took to the stage for their annual performance at the Haymarket in Basingstoke.

Jack and the Basingstalk was a massive success, with tickets selling out in advance and a grand total of £4,574 being raised from ticket sales and collection buckets.

The money raised will be split and donated to the North Hampshire medical fund, The Pink Place, the Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

Staff who were involved took part in casual auditions held last September and weekly rehearsals to ensure everything went to plan.

Sharon Watson, who helped organise the pantomime and played Daisy the Cow, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to all the cast who gave up their time over the weekends to make sure we put on the best show we could.

“Everything went really well on the day and we put on such a great show. Everyone had such a good time performing and the audience were amazing.

“I’d also like to say thank you to everyone who bought tickets, came to see us and donated money.”