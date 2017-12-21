Hospital stars on red carpet

Three lucky hospital employees got the chance to rub shoulders with the stars as they walked the red carpet alongside storm troopers and Luke Skywalker.

Project manager Kofi Quartey, staff nurse Rosie Dicks and Dr Tanuj Lad, a consultant in acute medicine, who all work at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, travelled to the Royal Albert Hall for the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The hospital was invited to send three representatives to the European premiere by the Royal Foundation, as a thank you for the work done with the Step into Health programme, which helps servicemen and women to find jobs outside of the armed forces.

Mr Quartey, who served in the army before joining the NHS, played a vital role in bringing the Step into Health programme to Hampshire hospitals.

Ms Dicks served as an army reservist and Dr Lad offered placements to a number of servicemen and women through the scheme.

Speaking about the out-of-this-galaxy experience, Dr Lad said: “It was a fantastic evening and a real once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the three of us.

“We all really enjoyed what was an amazing experience.”

The lucky trio mixed with some of the stars of the film, including John Boyega and Kelly-Marie Tran, before being among the first people in Europe to watch the latest instalment of the Star Wars franchise.