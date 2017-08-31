Hospital’s kitchen closed as pipe causes ‘strong, unpleasant smell’

Basingstoke hospital’s kitchens and restaurant have been closed until Monday after a burst pipe caused a “strong, unpleasant smell”.

The damage was discovered on Tuesday and the affected area underneath the hospital is being cleaned, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed yesterday.

However due to the smell around the kitchen and restaurant area, both have been closed.

It means that patients have only been able to get cold food, with a mobile kitchen due to arrive on site today to provide hot meals.

The trust has said that the restaurant is likely to remained closed until Monday.

Alex Whitfield, chief executive of the trust, said: “We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused by this issue.

“Our staff are working round the clock to ensure that the problems are resolved as soon as possible and I would like to thank them all for their continued efforts.”