Hospitals leading fight in treatment of sepsis

A major technological breakthrough in the fight against sepsis could save Basingstoke lives.

State of the art diagnostic equipment will allow staff at Hampshire Hospitals to identify the life-threatening condition earlier.

Sepsis affects 260,000 people in the UK every year and early detection will help clinicians provide targeted and more effective treatment sooner.

Hampshire Hospitals, which runs Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, is the first trust in the country to use the Accelerate PhenoTest kit.

Consultant microbiologist and clinical lead for microbiology and infection, Nick Cortes, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time as we are always looking to explore innovative ways to improve patient care through diagnostics.

“This technology brings important benefits to patients as we will be able to get their exact diagnosis earlier, investigate the root cause of sepsis more accurately and get them onto a treatment that we know works, sooner.

“It will also help to reduce the number of antibiotics being used to treat patients, helping to combat antibiotic resistance.”

The testing kit has been used in 170 cases and early examples have shown that it is having a positive impact on patient care.

The results give clinicians diagnostic certainty when treating deteriorating patients and preventing the need for some invasive investigations.

Hampshire’s microbiology and infection department will continue to be involved in the development of the technology, sharing their experiences with national and international colleagues.

Hampshire Hospitals chief executive Alex Whitfield said: “We are thrilled to be the first hospital in the UK, and one of only a handful in Europe, to take on this new method of diagnostics as it is just one of the ways we are striving to always deliver the best possible care to our patients.

“As the NHS turns 70 this year, it’s remarkable to think how far technology has come to enable our staff to make life changing and lifesaving decisions every day.

“Technology and innovation play a huge part in the NHS, and I am exceptionally proud of our team for being part of this and for being pioneers in their field.”