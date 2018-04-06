House prices rise to 10 times the average wage

House buyers will need to stump up more than £326,000 for a home as Basingstoke house prices reach more than 10 times the average salary.

The average house price in Hampshire swelled to £340,637 after a 6.7 per cent increase in the South East between 2016 to 2017 according to a report by the National Housing Federation.

House prices and rents in the region have risen faster than London over the last two years, where the average price rise was only 3.5 per cent.

The data also reveals that Basingstoke and Deane house prices cost £326,633.

This means prospective buyers will need an income of £77,860, more then double the average £31,720 earnings in the area.

Average monthly rents have also risen to £916 – people spend almost 40 per cent of their income on rent.

Basingstoke and Deane also accounts for a fifth of the total housing association affordable homes in the county, more than any other individual borough in the whole of the South East.

VIVID, the largest housing association in Hampshire, attributes the reason for the “housing crisis” to a shortfall of new homes.

Mike Shepherd, director of new business and development at VIVID, said: “We’re strongly committed to building 1,200 new homes a year in the South East to help address the housing crisis.

“We have numerous developments under way in Basingstoke that will deliver much needed bright and modern homes to the local community.

“They’ll be offered over a range of tenures to suit different needs, from low cost rent to market sale and Shared Ownership properties that provide people with an excellent opportunity to purchase a home with a much smaller deposit.”

Gosport in south Hampshire ranked the most affordable place to buy a home in the South East, with the average house price £208,110.

Winchester (£466,574), Hart (£250,945) and East Hampshire (£416,877) are the most expensive places to buy a house in the county.

Three per cent of people in Basingstoke are unemployed, 0.3 per cent fewer than the average in the area and more than one per cent below the national UK average of 4.3 per cent.