Housing staff raise £10k for St Michael’s Hospice

Kind-hearted staff at Sentinel Housing Association have donated over £10,000 to St Michael’s Hospice – including some from a skydive.

For the past 18 months, staff have been raising money for their charity of the year through dress down days, cake sales, sweepstakes raffles, and dry January.

The total amount was handed over to Jackie Ridge, St Michael’s Hospice’s corporate partnership and legacy manager.

She said: “It’s been an absolute delight to work with all the wonderful staff at Sentinel.

“To have the support of such as key organisation in Basingstoke over the last 18 months has been fantastic.

“I would also personally like to thank everyone for their commitment for making a difference as without the support of the local business community, we simply could not continue to offer out services to patients and families in the area at a time when they are mot needed.”

Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice has also benefitted from support from Sentinel in the past, as staff vote on which charity they want to support.

Mark Perry, Sentinel’s chief executive, said: “St Michael’s Hospice is close to a lot of people’s heart, as they support so many people through difficult times in their lives.

“At Sentinel the staff gave not only worked hard together but have fun and shared common goals outside of the corporate stuff.

“They’ve done a great deal to support St Michael’s and other charities over the years using their time resources and money.”