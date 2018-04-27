Housing team hoping to make a real change

Basingstoke triathletes will swim, cycle and run the extra mile to support rough sleepers.

Four housing team officers from Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council are well on their way towards their £500 target to support homeless people through the Real Change Not Loose Change campaign.

Neil Atkinson, Rachel Fletcher, Debbie Mason and David Pullar are training for the 2018 Optimum Performance Clinic Hart Adult Sprint Distance Triathlon on bank holiday May 7.

Working together as a team, they will complete a 400m pool swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Neil said: “As members of the council’s housing team, we often deal with situations involving homeless people or those facing homelessness and we understand the difficult issues they face.

“We wanted to show that we go the extra mile to help and opted to raise money for the fantastic Real Change campaign which aims to continue supporting homeless people in our community.

“The triathlon housing team is getting fired up to raise at least £500 to help the Real Change campaign, please support us.”

The council provided rough sleepers with night shelter during the past two winters and vital funding for the Camrose Day Centre and Julian House.

To sponsor the team visit: https://bit.ly/2EZVwBS