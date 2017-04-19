How Wild the Wind Blows for The Unthanks

The musical group, The Unthanks are set to perform at The Anvil on Friday, April 28 as part of their tour: How Wild The Wind Blows (Performing the Songs and Poems of Molly Drake).

A wistful mother in the 1950s makes some simple home recordings in her family sitting room. Little could she have known that decades later, her son would become one of the most poetic and influential songwriters ever, or that more than sixty years later, the dust would be blown off her own songs.

On the surface, the 2013 release of Molly Drake’s work could easily have been perceived as just a curious footnote and jigsaw piece in explaining the enormous talent of Nick Drake. In the eyes of The Unthanks however, and increasingly amongst others, Molly’s work is extraordinary enough to rank alongside and independently of her brilliant son.

With encouragement from the Drake musical estate and the full blessing and enthusiasm of celebrated actress Gabrielle Drake (Molly’s daughter and Nick’s sister) The Unthanks are relishing the opportunity and will treat the challenge with the same love and diligence for their subject as they did when reinterpreting the work of Robert Wyatt & Antony & The Johnson’s on Diversions Vol 1.

Never intended for public release, Molly Drake’s recordings, made by her husband, were made at home and are of the time. In a climate where films, stories and music are being rehashed for spurious repeat exploitation, if ever a body of work actually merited reappraisal and fresh presentation, the work of Molly Drake surely is it. Her songs share plenty of common ground with her son – charming and bittersweet, yet dark and pensive.

The Unthanks are a very popular English folk group known for combining folk amongst other music genres. Forming in 2004, the band have toured the far and wide dazzling both audiences and critics.

Tickets cost £22. Book by calling 01256 844244 or visiting anvilarts.org.uk.