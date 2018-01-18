Hundreds Flip Out at new attraction

Thousands of people enjoyed what promises to be the ‘ultimate entertainment destination’ at its opening at the weekend.

Mayor of Basingstoke, Councillor Paul Frankum cut the ribbon at the £2million Flip Out Basingstoke in Festival Place Shopping Centre.

The 25,000sq ft trampoline and adventure park boasts 30ft tall cyber towers, 25ft high super slides, battle beams, climbing walls, a wipeout zone, laser maze and a NinjaTAG area.

John Rickards, Flip Out general manager said: “Our opening day has been a huge success with thousands coming along to join in the fun.

“With the exciting addition of NinjaTAG, we feel Flip Out Basingstoke is the ultimate entertainment destination and much more than a trampoline park.”

Cllr Frankum said: “I’m thrilled to have been invited to officially open Flip Out Basingstoke.

“It was wonderful to see so many people of all ages having fun.”

Steven Connolly, centre director for Festival Place Basingstoke, said: “It’s exciting to be further adding to our leisure offering, to make the centre a more varied and fun place to visit.”

Flip Out Basingstoke is open from 9am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays.