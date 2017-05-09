Hundreds of runners race through Festival Place for 5k

It’s not every day that a race runs through a shopping centre – but the Basingstoke 5K did.

Around 300 runners pounded the pavements on Sunday morning.

They took a course through Festival Place, around the top of town, past Basing View and into Eastrop Park before finishing in Festival Square.

“This is a great event for Festival Place. It is an amazing sight to have the runners pounding into the centre and really showcases it as part of a town centre we are proud of,” said centre director Steve Connolly.

“We’re not aware of any other UKA-licensed race going through any other shopping centre, which make the event even more unique.”

A new course record of 16 minutes 19 seconds was set by the winner Rob Wood, from Basingstoke and Mid Hants Athletics Club. Fellow club member Charlotte Earl was the first female home in a time of 19 minutes 30 seconds.

The event was organised by Destination Basingstoke and sponsored by Croudace Homes.

Their managing director, Russell Denness, said: “What makes the event special for us is that the race appeals to a wide spectrum of participants, ranging from the serious runners looking for a new personal best to the occasional jogger enjoying the challenge of making it round in one piece.

“This makes for a friendly atmosphere set in a great venue that is appreciated by participants and spectators alike.”