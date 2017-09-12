Hundreds step out for a midnight stroll in aid of St Michael’s Hospice

More than 300 walkers dressed up in their brightest and most colourful clothes for a night-time stroll, all in the name of raising money for St Michael’s Hospice.

The Basingstoke-based hospice hosted its annual Moonlight Walk on Saturday evening, starting from Festival Place and following an 8.5-mile route around the town.

It is hoped that the walk will raise £20,000 for the charity, which cares for around 500 patients a year.

Laura Hughes, the hospice’s events manager, said: “A huge thank you to everybody who took part, it was wonderful to see so many people in their bright neon outfits enjoying the walk.

“This is a very special year for St Michael’s Hospice as we celebrate our 25th anniversary.

“We hope to raise an incredible £20,000 from this event, which will directly go towards caring for our patients and their families when they need it most.”