Ian sees the funny side of thriller

He is best known for playing a soap opera bad boy and more recently a comedian’s obsessive fan, and his latest role offers you a glimpse of the two.

Former Emmerdale actor Ian Sharrock stars in the critically acclaimed production Raffles – The Mystery of the Murdered Thief, which will be at The Haymarket from Wednesday, February 15 to Saturday, February 18.

Notorious thieves, Harry ‘Bunny’ Manders (Sharrock) and A J ‘Cracksman’ Raffles (Nicholas Gilbrook) have been stealing from the good people of Britain in the 1900s.

Manders is convinced that his partner in crime drowned while embarking on a theft overseas, but he is shocked to see Raffles has put an advertisement in the local paper.

“Even though it is a thriller there will be comedy because I’m in it,” he gleefully told the Observer.

“It’s a thriller with lots of surprises for the audience and it is laced with a healthy dose of comedy as well.

“What makes it great is that this is suitable for any age and there is no foul language – so it’s a cracking good yarn.”

Ian added: “It’s very fun to do because I’ve played similar characters like this in my career before like when I was in I’m Alan Partridge.

“So my preparation for this role was easy, I just learnt my lines.

“Preparation acting wise, the police haven’t caught me yet!”

An actor for nearly 50 years, Ian’s most notable role to date was when he played Emmerdale villain Jackie Merrick from 1980 to 1989.

The departure from the soap opera led Ian to stage work, but when he appeared on I’m Alan Partridge as Alan’s most obsessed fan Jed Maxwell in 1995, he was an instant hit.

He told the Observer that his one month stint on the show was ‘an experience’.

“Being on I’m Alan Partridge was one hell of an experience because there was no script, it was all improvised,” he said.

“This terrified me because I am an actor – I take other people’s lines and make something from them but Steve (Coogan) was marvellous to work with.

“He was very generous, patient and helpful and when we finished shooting once, he turned to me and said ‘I’m never going to work with you again Ian.’ I asked why, and he said, ‘you’re too funny’. It was very rewarding and I loved it”.

Tickets cost from £13 to £24.