Ice hockey ‘will be lesser’ with loss of Towalski

Basingstoke Bison head coach Doug Sheppard has paid tribute to Matt Towalksi, describing ice hockey in Britain as being “lesser” now that the player has hung up his skates.

The 33-year-old signed off from Bison after being named Coach’s Player of the Year, capping off a long 17-year career for the forward.

“It’s fair to say that they don’t make players like Matt Towalksi these days,” said Sheppard.

“He’s a guy that gave us 100 per cent on the ice, every shift, backed up by a love of the game.

“The sport in this country will be lesser now that Matt has retired.”

Towalksi started his career with Slough Jets where he received call-ups to the Great Britain u18s and u20s – winning a gold medal in the 03/04 season.

During his time representing Great Britain, he made 14 appearances, scoring 11 goals in a points haul of 20.

Towalski later played for Milton Keynes Lightning, where he won the 2006 play-off and a league title in 2010/09, Slough (again), and Bracknell before moving to Basingstoke, who he helped win the league last season.

“It’s a sad moment to bring my career to an end but I can look back with pride on all that I achieved within the sport,” said Towalski

“It’s been a great pleasure to play for the club – from icing with Doug Sheppard, and the great bunch of guys in the dressing room, to a brilliant fanbase here.

“These are memories I will treasure forever and I would like to thank everyone for their support over the years.”