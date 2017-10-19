Imelda May surprise you with new show

Singer Imelda May is at The Anvil next month with her latest tour, and I caught up with her ahead of the gig.

I started by asking about the inspiration behind her latest album, Life. Love. Flesh. Blood.

“Everything is in the title really, when I wrote the album I couldn’t compartmentalise certain aspects of my life, so I wrote about everything that affected me over the course of a year or so.”

And she had some well-respected names in the business along to help out. Imelda told me: “It was T Bone Burnett who produced the album, and he was absolutely brilliant, he gave me my own space to be free and write. To do my own thing. I did invite Jools Holland and Jeff Beck among others to perform on my album, as they helped propel my career. I also had Bono to bounce some ideas off.’’

Next, I asked what got her into performing and it was no surprise to find she was always that way inclined.

She added: “It was music that led me to it. I studied music at college, went to a lot of jam sessions, that turned into open mic nights and then gigs. I hardly ever turned down a gig. And from there, with a lot of hard work, things took off.”

And her favourite gig? “So many to choose from, Albert Hall was very special. 3Arena in Dublin is also great as I get a lot of my family along. I was recently in Iceland and would love to gig there at some-point too.”

The audience at The Anvil can expect a mix of music but mainly songs from the new album. Imelda added: “I go by what feels right on the night. The audience pick up on whether you are enjoying it or not.”

Imelda May will be performing at The Anvil on November 14. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets range from £27 to £37. For more details, call the box office on 01256 844244 or go to anvilarts.org.uk.