Improving lives of MND sufferers

Councils needs do their bit to help improve the lives of those affected by a devastating and debilitating disease.

That is the message behind a campaign led by Basingstoke and Deane councillor Kerri Carruthers, who wants to see people with motor neurone disease getting the help they need.

Thanks to the campaign, the council have now officially signed up to the MND charter, to ensure that council services are adapted to aid sufferers.

Speaking about the intiative, Cllr Carruthers said: “What is striking with MND is how very fast it can progress. Very often by the time people are diagnosed they are already suffering greatly from debilitating symptoms. Unfortunately 30 per cent of people who are diagnosed with MND die within one year, and 50 per cent die within two years.

“There isn’t a cure for this condition but there are things that can be done.

“If we can educate council staff about MND so as to avoid delay in council services to those affected, then that may go some small way towards improving their lives at a very difficult time.”

Among the services which could be altered or adapted to help people with MND are looking at the way in which housing benefit is allocated depending on whether a relative has to give up their job to look after someone affected by the disease.

She said council tax reductions, assisted waste collections, and assistance with electoral registration could also be considered.

She added: “[The] charter aims to make sure that everyone understands and respects the rights of people with MND and their carers so they are given the very best opportunity to access the support they need to live the highest quality of life possible, and achieve dignity in death.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Hannah Golding said: “By adopting the charter, it means that any resident affected by MND can be assured that our officers will ensure any queries are dealt with quickly and sensitively.

“Our benefits team will be able to liaise closely with our JobCentre about applications for disability payments and any other benefits people with MND may be entitled to and support them every step through the process.”

Fourteen county councils in the UK and more than 33,000 individuals have already signed up to the charter.

Most people diagnosed with MND are over 50 however there are exceptions, with some people being diagnosed as young as in their twenties.