In driving seat of innovation

The thin blue line will turn green in Hampshire as plans to transform its fleet of cars from petrol to electric drive ahead.

Hampshire Constabulary will be the first non-metropolitan police force in the country to shift gears from petrol powered engines to electric cars for its general fleet saving £450,000 over three years.

A small proportion of the savings will go towards installing charging points in Basingstoke.

The force already has two electric BMW i3s in its fleet.

Inspector Andy Tester, who developed the plan, said: “It quickly became clear that stepping up a gear when it came to electric cars made perfect sense, both financially and environmentally.

“We are spending public money so it is vitally important that forces find pioneering new ways to transform the way things are done.

“There is a perception that electric cars are expensive but we have done the sums and with the help of a government grant, the savings for the first three years is £450,000.

“That type of saving, when every force across the country is looking to cut costs, is almost impossible to argue against, especially when you look at the environmental benefits too.”

The projected saving in emissions for introducing the 40 new electric cars into the general fleet is 64,000kg of CO2 a year.

The cars will cost £1 to run per day to fuel compared with £3.50 per day for current cars.

Chief constable Olivia Pinkney added: “Hampshire Constabulary has a reputation for finding new and ground-breaking ways to be more efficient. We are proud to be in the driving seat of innovation.”

The range of the i3 on electric power is up to 120 miles and can run a further 60 miles on a petrol back-up system should the car run out of power.

Insp Tester added: “The response from those who have used them so far has been fantastic, they have praised the design, quality, equipment levels and the way they drive.”

The force currently has more than 220 pool and CID cars and plans to move towards a 50/50 split in the future.