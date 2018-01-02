In good spirits 130 years on

A fifth-generation family-owned spirits business is celebrating 130 years of brewing.

Last month, William Grant & Sons, an independent company based in Hook, toasted to its past and the future.

Since its inception, founder William Grant’s ambition has been to create ‘the best dram in the valley’, gaining industry-wide recognition.

Managing director Neil Barker said: “At WG&S UK we are proud of our history, which has, together with our collective ambition and excellent people, propelled us to take the title of No.1 premium spirits supplier in the UK. Setting up shop in Hampshire has been hugely important for our business operations outside of Scotland, we are proud to call Hampshire our home.”

The distillery has worked with world-renowned brands such as Glenfiddich, Hendrick’s Gin, Drambuie, Reyka vodka and Grant’s blended whisky.

Since putting down roots in the modern Bartley Wood Business Park development seven years ago, Mr Barker said the independent company has become an ‘integral part of the community’, with a portfolio of 144 employees.

Throughout the years, WG&S UK has also taken part in volunteering schemes for the likes of Naomi’s House children’s charity, local schools and has sponsored the Hook fun run for the past five years.