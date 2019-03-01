In Town Tonight: Elmer the Patchwork Elephant

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant comes to The Haymarket in Basingstoke from Friday 1 to Sunday 3 March. Based on the children’s book series by David McKee, Elmer the Patchwork Elephant is a celebration of individuality and the power of laughter!

Elephants, as everyone knows, are big, have trunks, and are grey. But Elmer is a patchwork of brilliant colours. His fun-loving and cheerful personality keeps everyone in a playful mood, until the day he gets tired of being different and tries to blend in with the herd.

Elmer the Patchwork Elephant Show tells the tale of an elephant that stands out – both with his patchwork-coloured skin and his sense of humour – but ultimately realising that his friends have always valued his unique characteristics.

A favourite of young people since the book was first published in 1989, this tale has been adapted for the stage by Suzanne Maynard Miller, with songs by Allison Leyton-Brown.

The show’s subtle message that it is always best to be yourself, combined with the vibrant colour and cheeky humour of the main character, makes Elmer a great show for children of all ages.