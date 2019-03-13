Celebrating 50 Years – The Very Best of Fleetwood Mac, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, has returned to the stage with its ‘Anniversary Tour’, a brand new show celebrating 50 years of the very best of Fleetwood Mac, including a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s legendary Peter Green era.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

You can catch this terrific tribute band tonight, Wednesday 13 March at the Anvil.