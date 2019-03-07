In Town Tonight: Steve Harley

Steve Harley, accompanied by his Cockney Rebel bandmates, performs at The Haymarket on Thursday 7 March.

This Acoustic Trio performance is an intimate show promising subtle lyricism, mingled with great improvisation and rocky rhythms.

They’ll perform tracks from 13 of Steve’s original albums, including all-time favourites Mr Soft, Judy Teen, Mr Raffles, Sebastian, and of course, Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), as well as recent tracks from the critically-acclaimed albums The Quality Of Mercy and Stranger Comes To Town.

Tickets for Steve Harley Acoustic Trio are priced £30.50 (includes £3 booking fee).