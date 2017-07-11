Incredible escape as beams pierce car

The driver of this car can count himself incredibly lucky after escaping this collision near Basingstoke with just minor injuries.

Emergency services were called to the B3046 at Preston Candover at around 3.30pm on Sunday and found two wooden beams had gone through the windscreen on the driver’s side of the car.

The male driver received minor injuries that included a grazed head and face.

He was taken to the Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester by ambulance for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.